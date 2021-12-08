CoinFi Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $913,439.63 and approximately $29,714.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00228202 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

