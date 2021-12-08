Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $50,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,238,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,465,000 after buying an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,167,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,014,000 after buying an additional 231,583 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $2,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

