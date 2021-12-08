Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 68,139 shares.The stock last traded at $143.33 and had previously closed at $142.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,565 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

