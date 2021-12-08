Color Platform Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 123.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 295.9% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,920.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.72 or 0.00934931 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00288522 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001003 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00028790 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003120 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.
About Color Platform
According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “
Buying and Selling Color Platform
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
