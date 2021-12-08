Columbus Macro LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

