Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,863. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

