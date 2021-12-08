Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,026,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 109,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

