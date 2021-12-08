Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 3.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after buying an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,301,000 after buying an additional 527,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,889,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.02. 16,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,438. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.03.

