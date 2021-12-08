Columbus Macro LLC Sells 17,962 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 10,549,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

