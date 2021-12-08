Columbus Macro LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,696,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,572,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

WFC traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $49.69. 156,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,409,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

