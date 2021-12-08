Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. 776,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,909,473. The company has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.