Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,831 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $284,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Comcast by 63.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comcast by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

CMCSA opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

