Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.82

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.82 and traded as high as C$11.47. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 150,258 shares changing hands.

CUF.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.