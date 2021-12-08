Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.82

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.82 and traded as high as C$11.47. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 150,258 shares changing hands.

CUF.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

