Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.43 ($7.22).

Several research firms have weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.18) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.54 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.99. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of €7.19 ($8.08). The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

