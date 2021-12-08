Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.27. Approximately 9,484,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 4,380,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.