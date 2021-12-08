Comparing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.55 -$38.73 million ($1.26) -1.80 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.79 -$595.20 million ($2.23) -4.84

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 4 0 2.80

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 191.85%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 70.53%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -143.97% -34.83% -22.96% Vivint Smart Home -28.59% N/A -13.98%

Summary

Akerna beats Vivint Smart Home on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

