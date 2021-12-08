Comparing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. iMedia Brands has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 212.81%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and iMedia Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 2.03 -$484.89 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.32 -$13.23 million ($1.08) -6.31

iMedia Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -4.08% -36.66% -7.35%

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment comprises of its developing business models, which includes Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

