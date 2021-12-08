Comparing Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) & SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Intapp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intapp and SailPoint Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00 SailPoint Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91

Intapp presently has a consensus target price of $41.90, suggesting a potential upside of 51.59%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $66.54, suggesting a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp N/A N/A N/A SailPoint Technologies -13.93% -7.29% -2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intapp and SailPoint Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $214.63 million 7.85 -$46.76 million N/A N/A SailPoint Technologies $365.25 million 12.38 -$10.76 million ($0.61) -79.46

SailPoint Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intapp.

Summary

Intapp beats SailPoint Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.