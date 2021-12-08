Comparing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11% Hut 8 Mining N/A N/A N/A

94.4% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 15.92 $128.56 million $1.94 69.30 Hut 8 Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71 Hut 8 Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $169.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.03%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats Hut 8 Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.