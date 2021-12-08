Comparing Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

0.2% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Suruga Bank pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Suruga Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 23.99% 8.68% 0.68% Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suruga Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $941.33 million N/A $201.47 million $9.54 3.30 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $17.19 billion 3.24 $4.18 billion N/A N/A

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suruga Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Risk & Volatility

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group beats Suruga Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre. The Australia segment comprises the retail and corporate and commercial business units which provides products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia via the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact centres, a variety of self-service channels and and third party brokers; and banking services including traditional relationship banking and financial solutions through managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises as well as the agricultural businesses. The Institutional segment refers to the transaction banking, loans and specialised finance and markets solutions. The New Zealand segment refers to the retail and commercial business units. The Pacific segment offers products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers and governments loc

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.