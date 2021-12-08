CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €70.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €70.50 ($79.21) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.79 ($90.77).

COP traded up €2.90 ($3.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €68.15 ($76.57). 205,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($66.74) and a 1-year high of €85.35 ($95.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

