Conagra Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

CAG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

