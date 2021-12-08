Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $5.47

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.32. Conduent shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2,355 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 667,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

