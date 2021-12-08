Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $5.47

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.32. Conduent shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2,355 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 667,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.