Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 33,675 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Laird Superfood worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

LSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

