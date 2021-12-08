Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USPH opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

