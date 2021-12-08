Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cryoport worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 71,634 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $269,000.

Cryoport stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.95. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,700,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

