Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,171 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,301,000 after buying an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $403.60 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.87 and a 200 day moving average of $362.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

