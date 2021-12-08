Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 201,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,563,380.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,994 shares of company stock worth $10,119,523. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.54 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.