Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $73.09

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.09, but opened at $69.70. Confluent shares last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 51,391 shares traded.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,172 shares of company stock worth $122,943,049 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

