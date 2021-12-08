Conflux Network (CFX) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,451.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.73 or 0.08744475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00324476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00950532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00081211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.00419260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00296651 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

