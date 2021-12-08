Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $659.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

