ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

