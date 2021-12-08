ConocoPhillips to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

