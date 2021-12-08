Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.23

Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $26.50. Contango Ore shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 1,072 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

