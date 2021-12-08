ContentBox Trading 36.8% Lower This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $724,012.52 and $13,288.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00206544 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001142 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

