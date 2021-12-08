Contrasting CCUR (CCUR) and The Competition

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CCUR to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s rivals have a beta of -0.44, suggesting that their average share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.81% -36.04% 3.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCUR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 19.98

CCUR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CCUR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 365 1337 1617 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.62%. Given CCUR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CCUR rivals beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

