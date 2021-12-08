Contrasting Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Till Capital alerts:

This table compares Till Capital and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -15.54% -4.81% Markel 19.30% 6.32% 1.84%

76.3% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Markel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 90.14 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Markel $9.74 billion 1.75 $816.03 million $173.46 7.20

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel 0 3 1 0 2.25

Markel has a consensus price target of $1,275.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

Markel beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.