Convergence Price Tops $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a total market cap of $28.28 million and $978,820.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00219884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,429,168,121 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

