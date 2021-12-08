Convex Finance Price Reaches $28.42 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $23.89 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $28.42 or 0.00055937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 77,556,786 coins and its circulating supply is 40,553,262 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

