Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,735,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,425.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,422.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

