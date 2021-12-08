Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.79.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CLB opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 30.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

