Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.
CNM opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
