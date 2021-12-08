Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

CNM opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

