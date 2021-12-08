Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CNM stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

