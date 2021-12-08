CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.