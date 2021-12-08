CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Up 6.4%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €10.70 ($12.02) and last traded at €10.58 ($11.89). 97,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.94 ($11.17).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCAP. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.16 and its 200-day moving average is €11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $361.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.48.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

