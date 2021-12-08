Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.74

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.78. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 4,025 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 85.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 530,391 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

