Cornichon (CORN) Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $26,321.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.14 or 0.08747371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,810.56 or 1.00298628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,033,457 coins and its circulating supply is 15,791,609 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

