Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) recently:
- 12/7/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. "
- 12/1/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/26/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/24/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/9/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/14/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OFC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. 663,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,768. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.53.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
