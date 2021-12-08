Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) recently:

12/7/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. "

11/2/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/14/2021 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. 663,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,768. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.53.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

