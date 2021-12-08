Cortex Price Reaches $0.40 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $75.26 million and $37.20 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 93.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 187,414,134 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

