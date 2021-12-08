Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

